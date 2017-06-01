Casting news: Bumblebee, New Mutants and Hotel Artemis

Has anyone else got Transformers fatigue yet, or is it just me? We previously reported that there are 14 new “Transformers” films to come, and that includes the spin-off for the giant yellow vehicle, Bumblebee. Variety is reporting that Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to join Paramount’s “Bumblebee”, which will be the first spin off for the franchise.

The plot for the movie is still under wraps, but obviously it will surround the Bumblebee character. Travis Knight will be director for the film, while Michael Bay, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, Knight, Mark Vahradian and Steven Spielberg are producing. Steinfeld can next be seen in “Pitch Perfect 3”

Following yesterday’s news of Zachary Quinto joining the cast of “Hotel Artemis”, we’ve another to add to the ranks. Brian Tyree Henry, star of “Atlanta”, is the latest recruit for the action-thriller.

Henry joins the cast of Quinto, Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate, Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella. The film is being directed by Drew Pearce, his directorial debut from his own script, and Adam Siegel and Marc Platt are producing.

X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” is rounding out its cast as well, with Charlie Heaton, of “Stranger Things” fame, in talks to join up as Cannonball (Sam Guthrie). He will join Anya Taylor-Joy (to play Magik) and Maisie Williams (as Wolfsbane), as well as Rosario Dawson in talks to play Dr Cecilia Reyes.

The movie is currently in pre-production, to be released April 13, 2018, with Josh Boone at the helm and Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt to produce. “New Mutants” forms a third of the Marvel movies Fox is developing for 2018, including “Deadpool 2” for June 1 and “Dark Phoenix” for November 2. Ta to Variety.