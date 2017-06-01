Michelle Williams joins Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty

Michelle Williams is set to show off her lighter side, starring alongside comedy powerhouse Amy Schumer in “I Feel Pretty”.

The Voltage Pictures film will be directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein in their directorial debut. The flick is a comedy that focuses on an ordinary woman (Schumer) struggling with insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. Thus far, it sounds like a biopic on my own life, to be honest. After recovering from a fall, the woman gets a sudden bout of confidence and believes herself to be the most beautiful and capable person in the world. What follows is career success and gaining the respect of her idol and boss (who is played by Williams).

Williams has had an extensive film career, and will next be seen in “Wonderstuck” and “The Greatest Showman”, and is set to shoot Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” shortly. Following “I Feel Pretty”, Williams will be involved with the Janis Joplin biopic, aptly named “Janis”.

