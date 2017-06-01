Watch Charlize Theron kick serious butt in Atomic Blonde clip

“Atomic Blonde” is coming next month, and a clip has been released giving us an idea of how badass Charlize Theron will be.

Theron stars as an assassin who is sent to deliver a priceless dossier into Berlin, and teams up with a station chief (James McAvoy) in a game of spies, intrigue and deception. The film is based off the graphic novel series “The Coldest City”, and is directed by David Leitch.

Watch the clip above, another dose of girl-power for the year. The film is released July 28th.

Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel series “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.