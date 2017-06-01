Trailer : The Mountain Between Us

What if your life depended on a stranger? That’s the question being asked by Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in the upcoming movie “The Mountain Between Us”. The movie is based on the book by Charles Martin, in which a small plane goes down in the middle of the mountains, leaving two strangers stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Alongside Winslet and Elba stars Dermot Mulroney and Beau Bridges. Apart from the impressive cast, the scenary looks outstanding and will likely be a huge selling point to seeing it on the big screen.

The movie crashes into theatres October 20 (is that in bad taste?). Check out the trailer above, and some awesome movie stills below.

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.