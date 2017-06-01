Trailer : Murder on the Orient Express

The first trailer for “Murder on the Orient Express” is here.

The movie is a whodunnit with thirteen strangers stuck on a train, one dead body and someone hiding the truth. It’s based on the Agatha Christie novel, and looks full of intrigue and mystery amongst an all star cast.

Check out the trailer above, the movie is released in cinemas November 10

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.