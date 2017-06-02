Casting news: Mamma Mia, New Mutants, Trust, On the Other Side

More big casting news out today, albeit not too surprising, that Amanda Seyfried has been confirmed to star in the sequel to Mamma Mia, aptly titled “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” Deadline reports that Seyfried has closed a deal with Universal to once again appear in the follow up, due for release in July 2018.

Ol Parker is set to direct the sequel, with lots of the original cast expected to return. ABBA members Bjorn and Benny are onboard to provide music and lyrics for the flick.

“New Mutants” has made even more progress with their casting, signing Henry Zaga (from “13 Reasons Why”) to play Sunspot, otherwise known as Roberto da Costa in the normal world. Zaga joins the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Rosario Dawson and the most recently announced Charlie Heaton.

The film, set for release in April 2018, is directed by Josh Boone and production is expected to begin this summer. News via Deadline.

George of the Jungle is becoming a PI, with Brendan Fraser announced to join Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank in the upcoming 10-episode FX drama “Trust”. Sorry, I know Fraser has had a huge career and many other roles, but he’ll always be known as the topless jungle man to me.

Fraser will play James Fletcher Chace according to Deadline, who is a private investigator, in a story that revolves around the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Production for the series is set to begin in London and Rome in June, for a January 2018 premiere. Lucky for Fraser, probably not too many trees to watch out for in that setting.

Carey Mulligan has been tapped to star in “On the Other Side”, playing a war correspondent who was held captive during the Vietnam War. The “Gatsby” star will also produce the film, which is based on a book about the true story of Kate Webb, who survived fierce battles and 23 days of captivity in the Cambodian jungle.

Deadline reports that the production will begin in spring 2018, and will be helmed by Adam Pincus and Annie Marter, with Megan Ellison and Mark Boal to executive produce.