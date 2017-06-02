Riverdale season 2 employs Skeet Ulrich as a regular

Jughead’s criminal-oh-wait-he’s-not-a-criminal father will be back in Archie-revival “Riverdale” in season 2, promoted to a series regular. Skeet Ulrich plays the role of FP Jones, and appears in season 1 as a recurring role, but will be seen on a much larger scale in season 2, which is good news for fans of the character and silver foxes alike.

Deadline reports that series producer Sarah Schecter sung the praises of Ulrich, stating –

“We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn’t imagine Riverdale without him. He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can’t wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year.”

Ulrich will join the other key cast members, including Cole Sprouse who plays son Jughead, KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Sprouse (Jughead), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge), Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fred Andrews) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller). We will also see Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge appear in season 2, played by Mark Consuelos.