“That’s So Raven” characters are coming back, with Disney Channel star Raven Symoné returning to our screens.

The series entitled “Raven’s Home” follows on from “That’s So Raven”, but Raven is now a divorced single mother of 11 year old twins. Suffering a similar fate is her mate Chelsea (Anneliese Van Der Pol), who is also a single mother of a 9 year old.

The first trailer for the show has been revealed, watch above for an introduction into more Raven adventures.