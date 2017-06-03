Aviators are back in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise has revealed some new details on the upcoming sequel to 80s favourite “Top Gun”, including the title and a few exciting tidbits. Speaking exclusively to Access Hollywood, Cruise reveals the title of the sequel will be “Top Gun: Maverick”.

In the interview, Cruise states there “will be aircraft carriers, and there’s gonna be jets”. After the interview presses the issue, he doesn’t confirm the appearance of drones, just repeating “there’s gonna be jets”.

Director of the first movie Tony Scott previously revealed he was fascinated at the idea of having drones replace human pilots in a potential sequel, so it will be interesting to see if Cruise will bring to life this dream of drones appearing in “Top Gun Maverick” at this capacity. Scott passed away in 2012, but at the time had been scouring locations for the “Top Gun” follow up, which originally was going to be in production in 2013.

All we’ve got about the plot is it will be a “competition film” like the first one, and that the tone of the movie will be the same – stylistically and the same score from Harold Faltermeyer. It will also be a progression for character Maverick, though in the same vain as the first movie.

Also back are aviators, the need for speed, and big fast machines. In terms of cast, Cruise doesn’t confirm anything about characters or actors coming back, stating “you just gotta see it”.

