Some more casting news for New Mutants, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Godzilla, The Willoughbys

The cast for the X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” is rounding out nicely, with newcomer Blu Hunt being cast as Danielle Moonstar. The character is a Native American with the power to create illusions drawn from the fears and desires of a person’s mind, and is the final Mutant to be cast.

Hunt joins the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Henry Zaga in the Josh Boone directed film. The movie is currently in pre-production and is set for a April 13, 2018 release.

Thanks to THR who originally reported.

Sam Heughan is in talks to star alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in “The Spy Who Dumped Me”. The “Outlander” star is currently negotiating a deal to play the title role in the flick, directed by Susanna Fogel.

The film follows two best friends who get caught up in a conspiracy after one of the gets dumped by her spy boyfriend. If Hueghan closes the deal, this will be his first major Hollywood film role.

News from Variety.

Bradley Whitford is the latest to join the cast of “Godzilla: King of Monsters”, the sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla”. Whitford joins Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, O’Shea Jackson and Ken Watambe in the Micheael Dougherty directed movie.

Plot details thus far have been kept under wraps, but it’s safe to say at the very least we’ll get a giant dinosaur-lizard wreaking havoc somewhere. The film will be released March 22, 2019 and is currently in pre-production.

Thanks to THR.

Maya Rudolph and Terry Crews have been recruited on the voice cast of animated film “The Willoghbys”, joining Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Sean Cullen, as well as producer Ricky Gervais.

The film will follow 4 young kids who have been abandoned by their parents, so embark on an adventure together and find a new family. Gervais will be the narrator of the film, with Short and Krakowski voicing the parents. According to THR, the parents love each other soooo much, that they forget they have children. As you do. Rudolph will be voicing the nanny, and Crews the candy mogul.

The movie will be based on the 2008 book by the same name by author Lois Lowry.