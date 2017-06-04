Kevin Can Wait swaps Erinn Hayes for Leah Remini

Leah Remini and Kevin James are set to be reunited on James’ sitcom “Kevin Can Wait”, with Remini to be a series regular for season 2. Unfortunately for Erinn Hayes, this news comes at the expense of her job, playing Kevin’s wife Donna in season 1.

Hayes tweeted about her departure, stating that she has been let go from the show.

True, I’ve been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

The sitcom sees James as a retired police officer with three kids learning that retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. It’s said that the show wanted to move in a different creative direction, hence the departure of Hayes’ character. Remini appeared in the season finale of season 1 as an undercover cop and former partner of Kevin, Vanessa Cellucci. Now a season regular and seeing Kevin’s wife being given the boot, there’s a possibility for a romantic storyline there. A role not unfamiliar to Remini, having playing James’ wife for 9 seasons on “The King of Queens”.

Other stars on the show include Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze.