Trailer : Transformers: The Last Knight

Ahead of its June 21 release, the final trailer for “Transformers: The Last Knight” has arrived.

It’s all a bit artsy fartsy, but the trailer sees Transformers around the world, but also on the moon. There’s ominous music, a lot of action and explosions, Marky Mark’s hair blowing in the wind, and some spoken word from Sir Anthony Hopkins about the history of the Transformers.

Check out the trailer above. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, and is in cinemas June 21st.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.