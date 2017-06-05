Trailer : The Mist

What’s in the mist? Find out what’s ‘out there’ when “The Mist” comes to TV this month. Based on the Stephen King novel, “The Mist” is a 10-episode horror series in which fog ingulfs a small town, holding unknown horrors within.

Watch the new trailer above and get a glimpse into what lies within the mist – flesh eating bugs for one.

“The Mist” premieres June 22.

When the residents of Bridgeville, Maine find themselves engulfed by a foreboding mist containing a myriad of inexplicable and bizarre threats, their humanity is put to the test in THE MIST, a new 10 episode serialized drama premiering Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM, ET/PT on Spike.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST has been re-imagined for television by Executive Producer and Writer Christian Torpe and produced by TWC-Dimension Television. The story centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

The series stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Dan Butler, Darren Pettie, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Russell Posner, Luke Cosgrove and Frances Conroy.