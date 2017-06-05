Trailer : American Made

Between “Top Gun: Maverick” news and the release of “The Mummy”, Tom Cruise is well and truly back in the spotlight. Let’s add to that with the first trailer for his upcoming flick “American Made”.

Cruise will embrace his inner Maverick and don the Pilot’s uniform again the movie, which is based on a true story about Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA.

Check out the trailer above to see Cruise in his element – facetious, cheeky, and with a whole lot of charm and sass. The trailer also has action, violence, and a bit of the ol’ mile high club. Get on it.

The flick flies into cinemas September 22.

In Universal Pictures’ American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

The film is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Academy Award®-winning producer Brian Grazer (A Beautiful Mind), Cross Creek Pictures’ Brian Oliver (Black Swan) and Tyler Thompson (Everest), Quadrant Pictures’ Doug Davison (The Departed), and Kim Roth (Inside Man). Gary Spinelli wrote the screenplay.