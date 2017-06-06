War for the Planet of the Apes teams up with Jane Goodall

I don’t often get preachy, but animal welfare is something I am quite passionate about. So the release of this video warmed my heart, as 20th Century Fox have teamed up with the Jane Goodall Institute to bring awareness and provide care to rescued chimpanzees.

In 1960, Dr. Jane Goodall ventured into the African wilderness to work in Tanzania. She has since become the poster girl for Primatology (the scientific study of primates), studying chimpanzees and writing many books on the field. The Jane Goodall Institute was founded in 2007 and is centered on the interconnectedness of Animals, People and the Environment (APE). The Institute works to promote the conservation of chimpanzees and other great apes, and also provides a sanctuary that houses nearly 150 chimpanzees. The chimps are housed and cared for at the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in Republic of Congo, many of whom are victims of illegal commercial bushmeat and pet trades.

The housing on Tchindzoulou Island for the rehabilitated chimps will be named “Caesar’s Home”, a namesake to the simian hero in “War for the Planet of the Apes”. 20th Century Fox have also released a video entitled “Compassion”, created in conjunction with the Jane Goodall Institute and narrated by Dr. Jane Goodall. Watch the video above.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES hits theaters everywhere July 14, 2017.