Trailer : Starship Troopers : Traitor of Mars

Couple of the original “Starship Troopers”- namely Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer – reprise their voices (in lung-form only) in Sony Animation’s new animated movie spin-off (this is what I imagine they’ll do with the “Ghostbusters” brand going forward; it’ll be the way to coax Bill Murray back into the fold too). Ed Neumeier, who wrote the original flick, wrote and directed this baby.

In “STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS,” Johnny Rico has just been demoted and sent to a small satellite station on Mars whilst the Federation attacks the bugs’ home planet. While trying to train his new recruits on this remote quiet station, the bugs show up in a surprise attack but the Federation’s Fleet is too far away to help. It’s up to Rico and his Troopers to save the planet and uncover how the bugs made it so close to home. Each showing will also feature a special introduction by writer Ed Neumeier and actor Casper Van Dien, plus never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the filmmakers.

The movie will play for one night on the big screen in U.S. movie theaters on Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time. Each showing will also feature a special introduction by writer Ed Neumeier and actor Casper Van Dien, plus never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the filmmakers.