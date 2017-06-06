Blomkamp just wants to make a sequel, any sequel…

… and can you blame him after “Chappie!?

While he awaits for a signature-bursting “Alien 5” petition to reach Fox’s decision makers, “District 9” helmer Neill Blomkamp turns his attention back to sequelizing one of his own films. Always easier to do; it’s brave trying to extended someone else’s franchise without consignment – almost like hoping a meter maid will chip in for your space. Doesn’t happen easily, if at all.

Nevertheless, a “District 10” (or whatever it’ll be called) could be in the works at Sony.

Speaking about his Oats studio, and the online works they’re producing within it, Blomkamp said “I plan on making another film in that [District 9] world. To go back and work with WETA and make the film would be cool.”

The ‘so District 9 sequel?’ question got a much chipper response from Blomkamp than the ‘What’s the latest on Alien 5, bro?’ one he was asked shortly after.

Convinced Ridley Scott has all but ruined his – and our – dream to bring Ellen Ripley back for a new “Alien” adventure, Blomkamp let rip with “I think it’s totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It’s sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it’s gone now, and the way that it all is — it’s just not going to live.”

He makes it sound like a pet rat that’s crept into a toaster, right!?