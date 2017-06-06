Man Who Killed Don Quixote is finished – no, as in, it’s complete!

That shit Jeff Daniels took in “Dumb & Dumber”? it’s got nothing on Terry Gilliam’s drano-needing “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”. That dude’s been sitting on said bowl for over a decade.

Gilliam’s been in development on this passion project longer than the iPhone has been about. In fact, you can familiarize yourself with Gilliam’s long-gestating and somewhat cursed journey on the project via the entrancing documentary “Lost in La Mancha”.

It only took 17 years but the doco just got a happy ending. Gilliam has finished the movie.

In the film, based on the book of the same name, an advertising executive jumps back and forth in time between 21st century London and 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho Panza.

While it would’ve been great to see Johnny Depp and Jean Rochefort headline the film, as was originally planned, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce ain’t too shabby substitutes. Amazon Studios will distribute “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”.

Here’s Gilliam spreading the good news to his followers :