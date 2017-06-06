Dracula, Hunchback & Phantom reboots in the works!

Alex Kurtzman, one of the shepherds behind the new Universal monster series (‘Dark Universe’ they’re calling the series) and the man behind the lens on “The Mummy”, says they’ve a few other oogly booglies they’re wanting to throw into the cinematic mix in the near future.

During an interview with Fandom, Kurtzman revealed that Dracula, Phantom of the Opera and Hunchback of Notre Dame are also in the works.

As for which A-listers the “Transformers” alum fancies seeing in the roles?

“I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie…”

Jolie, just FTR, has been rumoured as a possible ‘Bride of Frankenstein’. Can only assume that Fassbender is who Kurtzy is looking at for cinema’s most imminent neck-nibbler.

But ya know what? This is all dry urine. Let’s wait and see how “The Mummy” does before we all start reserving trailers for stars. It’s all riding on that.