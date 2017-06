A new clip from the looming “Spider-Man” reboot has hit the w’s – and it’s a bit of a doozie.

In this bit from the Marvel money-muncher, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron fella sends a little video message to Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May. The moment seeems to take place after the events of “Captain America : Civil War” – and, I’m guessing, opens the movie.

And yes, Tony definitely wants to get Naked, ‘Stark’ naked, with My Cousin Vinny’s woman.

“Spider-Man : Homecoming” opens July 7.