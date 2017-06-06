Thor’s signature price the source of whinging for fans

Sydney Supanova fans have been sent into a spin with Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, set to appear at the convention on June 18. Hemsworth will be on hand for a Q&A and meet and greet, but don’t think that comes without a hefty price tag.

On top of the entry fee into the festival, Supanova are charging an additional $200 for the star’s autograph, and $210 for a photo.

Compare that to fellow attendee Teri Hatcher, who only costs a measly $70 for a scribble, or $80 for a pic with the Desperate Houswife. If you’re super short on cash, just grab a pic with one of the stars of “House of Hardcore” for a 20. No, it’s not what it sounds like – they’re wrestling stars. I was disappointed too.

Of course the news of Thor coming down under (again, not what it sounds like) prompted mixed reactions, varying from “yay!” to “much outrage!” Just search “Chris Hemsworth Supanova” on twitter and you’ll see what I mean. To be honest, it’s probably worth the second mortgage. Hemsworth is badass and a photo of Thor will last a lifetime, unless you spill tea on your computer and it completely fries your harddrive. May or may not be speaking from personal experience there.

Of course, if you’re already eating Mi Goreng for dinner and can legitimately not afford to meet the Marvel superstar, I’ve got a few suggestions for you:

1. Hide in the bushes surrounding the Sydney Showgrounds awaiting Hemsworth’s arrival, ready to grab a candid snap when he shows up.

2. Lurk outside and get a pic with an attendee rocking a Thor cosplay.

3. TMZ and the Daily Mail is your friend, you can likely suss where he’s staying (don’t mention my name from jail, though)

4. Ogle him from afar, nose pressed against the glass doors. He’s a big unit, surely one sighting will suffice.

5. Swing me a message, I’ll take a selfie with you and even sign the body part of your choice – free of charge! Nothing below the belt though, that’s just inappropriate people.

Regardless of all the controversy, Australia is excited to have you back, Hemsworth.