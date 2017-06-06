Cowboy Bebop to make transition from anime to live-action

Cult Japanese animated series “Cowboy Bebop” is set to become a TV series in live-action format, by Tomorrow Studios. The series originally screened between 1998-1999, with 26 episodes and is highly regarded as one of the best anime series to date.

“Cowboy Bebop” has already been seen on the big screens, with the 2001 feature film, but this will be its first adventure into the realm of live-action. The original series is set in 2071 and follows a gang of cowboy bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel, capturing bad guys across the galaxy. Additionally, the show has been incredibly popular within the Western markets.

Chris Yost (of “Thor’ fame) is on board to write the series, and Marty Adelstein from Tomorrow Studios had this to say about the series –

“The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live action version will have an incredible impact today.”

