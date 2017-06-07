Giveaway: Oz Comic Con Melbourne

Don your capes, gather your comic books, assemble your squad and get ready to meet your favourite celebrities as Oz Comic-Con returns to Melbourne 1 – 2 July (Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre) and Moviehole has your chance to win one of two double passes!

Fans of “Buffy”, “Twin Peaks”, “iZombie”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Vampire Diaries”, “Stranger Things” and “Daredevil” will be very pleased with a line-up that includes Jason Momoa (“Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones”), Alison Hannigan (“Buffy”, “How I Met Your Mother”), Tom Lenk (“Buffy”), Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”), Daniel Gilles (“The Vampire Diaries”, “The Originals”), Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Elden Henson (“Daredevil”), and Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”).

See the full line-up here.

Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box the name of the character Alison Hannigan played in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

This competition closes at 6pm AEST on June 23.