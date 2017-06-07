Goodbye Christopher Robin biopic poster revealed

The biopic about author of “Winnie the Pooh”, A.A.Milne, is upcoming and Fox Searchlight have revealed the first poster for the film, entitled “Goodbye Christopher Robin”.

The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Milne, Margot Robbie as his wife Daphne, and Will Tilston as son Christopher Robin, and is directed by Simon Curtis. It’s a real life tale of Milne’s life and his releationship with his son, whose toys were the inspiration behind Winnie the Pooh and Milne’s stories. Other cast members include Kelly Macdonald, Stephen Campbell Moore, Alex Lawther, Richard McCabe, Nico Mirallegro, Geraldine Somerville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The adorable film will be released in theatres September 29th in the UK and November 10th in the States. Check out the nostalgic poster below.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?