Mummy star snags 451 role

Dancer cum actress Sofia Boutella’s star is about to rise (even if the film doesn’t at the box office) thanks to her plum role in Universal’s highly touted “The Mummy”, releasing this week. Rather than sit back and wait on others to knock on the door with offers, cinema’s latest goddess has sewn up a deal to join Michael B.Jordan in HBO film’s “Fahrenheit 451”.

Bouetta has the female lead opposite Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Flick is based on Ray Bradbury’s 50s classic, which is in a futuristic America where books are outlawed and those that are discovered are burned by “firemen.”

Per THR, “Jordan will play Montag, a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor and struggles to regain his humanity. Shannon will portray Beatty, Montag’s captain and mentor.

Boutella will play Clarisse, an informant caught between the competing interests of Montag and Beatty.”

Ramin Bahrani and Amir Naderi (99 Homes) co-wrote HBO’s new take, with the former also directing.

Jordan, best known for his roles in “Fruitvale Station” and “Fantastic Four”, is an EP on the project.