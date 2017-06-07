Spielberg’s spectacular Washington Post movie cast unveiled

Steven Spielberg’s next has landed a pretty swish supporting cast.

“The Papers”, fixing on the Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers in 1971- documents that revealed secrets about the Vietnam War, is headlined by Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, and Zach Woods have now also joined the cast of the Pascal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment production.

The film is already underway with a limited release planned in December before a wider (Oscars push) release in January.

via ‘Variety‘