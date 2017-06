Jaume Collet-Serra (“Non-Stop”) will direct “Waco” for Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures.

Based on the 1993 standoff between the FBI, Texas law enforcers and cult leader David Koresh, “Waco” boasts a script from heavyweight typists Mark Boal and Marc Haimes.

The project, not to be confused with Spike TV’s event series of the same name, begins production later this year.

Via ‘Deadline‘