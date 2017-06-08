Ant-Man and the Wasp adds to cast

Hannah John-Kamen has been cast in a “key role” in Marvel’s upcoming seqeul to “Ant-Man”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. The “Black Mirror” and “Killjoys” star is the first major casting announcement for the film, aside from the retrning key cast members of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena.

Peyton Reed is back as director of the flick, which is due for release on July 6, 2018. Per Variety, the plot and John-Kamen’s role is being kept a heavily guarded secret, with Marvel making no comment on the casting or potential plot lines.

John-Kamen is a little known actress (for now), having had small roles on “Game of Thrones”, “Black Mirror” and most known for her role as Dutch on “Killjoys”. She’s also dabbled on the West End with a role in “Viva Forever” (yes, it’s a Spice Girls musical). She’s also set to appear in the upcoming “Tomb Raider” flick.