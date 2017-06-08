Amityville: The Awakening gets delayed again

Sad news for horror films, as “Amityville: The Awakening” has again been delayed, with no official reschedule date announced.

The flick was delayed back in 2014, and was meant to be out at the end of the month, but has again been put back. Similar to the other 18 “Amityville” films, the movie is set in the creeper house and sees a new family move in, with a sick child needed constant medical attention.

Check out the trailer below, the flick looks damn scary so hopefully a new date announcement is imminent. Hopefully it doesn’t end up straight in the bargain bin at your local video store (do those exist, still?).