Melissa McCarthy to star as Margie Claus

Melissa McCarthy and director husband Ben Falcone are teaming up again for Christmas family musical “Margie Claus”. It will be McCarthy’s first dabble in the musical arena, as New Line Cinema has their fingers crossed it will have similar success to “Elf”.

The duo will have their hands in a few pies with this project, with Falcone to pen and direct the script, and McCarthy and Falcone to produce. It marks their third collaboration with New Line Cinemas, following “Tammy” in 2014, and the upcoming “Life of the Party”, to hit in May 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter have described the story of “Margie Claus” as a missing Santa Claus caper, in which his wife (Margie, played by McCarthy) must put together a rescue team to rescue the jolly joy-bringer – thus, saving Christmas.

The release date of the film has been set for November 15, 2019, just in time to bring in some Christmas cheer before the new decade.