Check out the first clip from War for the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox have released the first clip from “War for the Planet of the Apes” ahead of its release next month. The clip is entitled “Meeting Nova”, and introduces the young girl Nova (played by Amiah Miller).

Watch the clip above, which shows the kind hearts of apes with Caesar (Andy Serkis) taking Nova under his..paw…following the encouragement from monkey friend Maurice.

If you’re interested in an advanced screening of “War for the Planet of the Apes”, go to WarForThePlanetScreening.com and RSVP for the June 19th screening, taking place in 37 markets across the world.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.