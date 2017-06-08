Trailer : Gypsy

Well this one certainly looks interesting. Netflix have released a trailer for the 10-part psychological thriller, starring Naomi Watts, “Gypsy”.

Watts plays a therapist (Jean) who gets way too involved in her patient’s lives, and seemingly uses her position to subtly manipulate their fate. Netflix describes the series – “as the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds”.

The series also stars Billy Crudup as Jean’s husband.

Check out the trailer above, the show is coming to Netflix June 30.