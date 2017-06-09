Trailer : Tour de Pharmacy

“Cycling is a sport that has literally hundreds of dollars on the line, and dozens of fans that …. stakes are medium!”

And with that, thanks Jeff Goldblum, HBO brings the trailer for “Tour de Pharmacy”, the upcoming mockumentary about the world of sports doping. The feature was co-created by star Andy Samberg and directed by Jake Szymanski.

Taking its title from the infamous Tour de France, in which doping has unfortunately been in the spotlight in recent years, the feature film pokes fun at the ill-advised behaviour and competitive nature of a bunch of cyclists.

“Tour de Pharmacy” has a pretty great cast, including John Cena, Orlando Bloom, Maya Rudolph, James Marsden, Daveed Diggs, Dolph Lundgren, Jeff Goldblum, J.J. Abrams, Danny Glover, and that’s only touching the surface.

Check out the trailer above, the mockumentary will be out July 8th.