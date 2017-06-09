Watch : new clip from Rough Night

“Rough Night” is released next week, and Sony Pictures have released a small clip from the upcoming movie. The clip features Ty Burrell and Demi Moore as the swinging neighbours, and shows the four girls meeting their ‘out-there’ neighbours.

Check out the clip above, the flick will be out June 15.

In the edgy comedy Rough Night, five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to figure out what to do, their night takes some hilariously unexpected turns, ultimately bringing them closer together when it matters most.