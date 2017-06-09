DuckTales revival introduces their new faces

Stick your beak in this one, “DuckTales” is coming back! The 80s cartoon about Donald Duck’s nephews is returning to screens, and EW have the first look at the quacktacular cast of the new animated show.

The rag-tag pack of ducks is led by great uncle Scrooge McDuck, who is voiced by David Tennant. The plot will offer an adventure a week, but will also offer series-long mysteries in which the secret of why Donald and Scrooge stopped spelunking together is uncovered. The old favourites Huey, Dewey and Louie are back, and a larger part for Webby, Scrooge’s niece-by-affection.

Along with these guys, there’s a whole flock of new faces to feast your eyes upon, including Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) and Gizmoduck (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo) has been promoted to the main cast, and as a single parent to the 3 quacklings has always been overprotective and staying out of the realm of adventure.

Check out some of the other characters below –

The revival is set for screens in August, and no doubt it’ll be sure to quack you up.