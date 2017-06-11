Trailer : Black Panther

Oh Marvel, you big tease you. The latest Marvel superhero is “Black Panther”, and they’ve released a teaser trailer (albeit a good first look, nonetheless) for the upcoming flick.

“Black Panther” marks the 18th superhero flick for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks damn good, judging by the first sneak peek we’ve gotten to see.

Watch the tease above, and while we’ve got a little bit to wait, I’m sure we’ll no doubt get more of a look at the “Black Panther” over the months to come.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to Wakanda but soon finds his sovereignty challenged by factions within his own country. When two enemies conspire to bring down the kingdom, T’Challa must team up, as the Black Panther, with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje—Wakanda’s special forces—to prevent a world war.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and will hit cinemas February 16, 2018.