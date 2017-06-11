Tomb Raider reboot finishes filming

Move over Angelina, there’s a new Tomb Raider in town! Production on the reboot starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, is done and dusted, as confirmed by director Roar Uthaug on Instagram.

Details surrounding the reboot have been kept mostly under wraps for the most part, bar casting and a synopsis on the film’s premise (see below).

Seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes. Eventually sheecomes inspired to investigate her father’s disappearance and travels to his last-known location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan.

That’s a wrap! #tombraidermovie #tombraider A post shared by Roar Uthaug (@roaruthaug) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The video-game character cum movie star will no doubt have high expectations attached to her, given the recent success of superhero Wonder Woman.

The flick will be released March 16, 2018 and also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu