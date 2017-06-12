Meet the cast of The Mist

Ahead of the TV release of “The Mist”, two new featurettes have been released following the exciting trailer last week. The videos give a good insight into the small town of Bridgeville and the main characters appearing in the series.

The first one introduces us to the protagonist, Kevin Copeland. Played by Morgan Spector, Kevin is a family man and his morals and values are tested upon the arrival of the mist to Bridgeville.

The second video is an introuction into Bridgeville and its residents. We meet a bunch of the faces populating the town, and get introduced into their already complicated lives. Who knows what will happen once the mist arrives.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST has been re-imagined for television by Executive Producer and Writer Christian Torpe and produced by TWC-Dimension Television. The story centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

The series stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Dan Butler, Darren Pettie, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Russell Posner, Luke Cosgrove and Frances Conroy.

The show will premiere on Spike TV on June 22.