Casting news: Deadpool 2, Tag, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Sick Note

Forever acting coy about their casting, “Deadpool 2” has added another actress in an unknown role. Following Jack Kesy being cast as “unnamed villain”, Shioli Kutsuna has been named as “unknown key role”. The credits for this movie are going to look interesting at this point.

Kutsuna joins Ryan Reynolds as the main man Deadpool, with Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beets as Domino. The highly anticipated David Leitch release will hit cinemas June 1, 2018. Thanks to Deadline.

Jon Hamm is joining a mammoth cast in New Line Cinemas “Tag”. The cast already includes Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. The flick will begin filming at the end of the month in Atlanta (via THR).

The film is based on a true story about a group of friends who have been playing a game of ‘tag’ for 3 decades. The “Mad Men” star will play a businessman, who is overall seen as an overachiever in school and life. The film is set for a June 29, 2018 release.

Zhang Ziyi, who you may remember from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” has joined the cast of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”. The deal comes with an agrement to appear in the other Monsterverse movies, including 2020’s “Godzilla vs Kong”, according to THR.

Zhang joins Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Milly Bobby Brown in the flick, which is directed by Michael Dougherty, and is due for release March 22, 2019.

Did anyone else know that Lindsay Lohan still had a career? Apparently she does, and she’s been cast in a British TV comedy, “Sick Note”. She joins Rupert Grint (the ginger from “Harry Potter”), Nick Frost and Don Johnson in season 2 of the show.

Meanwhile, the first season of the show hasn’t even been aired yet, so hopefully for Lohan it performs well. Season 2 is currently shooting. According to Deadline, the plot of season 1 follows Daniel Glass (Grint) in a dead-end job and a relationship on its last legs, and is under the thumb by his boss (Johnson). After Daniel is misdiagnosed with a terminal illness, he follows through with a lie that spirals out of control. Lohan will play the boss’s son in season 2.