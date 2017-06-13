Spider-Man: Homecoming gives us a look at the Tony Stark – Peter Parker mentorship

Less than a month until “Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits the screens, and in the meantime, a new featurette has hit the web. It’s starting to look like the Iron Man show, with Tony Stark featuring heavily in trailers thus far.

The newly released video focuses on the mentorship between Stark and Peter Parker (aka Spidey). Check out the video above. The film is released into cinemas July 6th.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.