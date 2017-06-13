Next Ghostbusters might be a crossover movie

Just last week “Ghostbusters” co-creator Dan Aykroyd suggested that the franchise was as a good as cooked (for the moment), due to a poor critical reception and lowly box-office returns on the Paul Feig-directed 2016 reboot. Now original “Ghostbusters” helmer – and series producer – Ivan Reitman has weighed in, painting a more optimistic future for the long-loved movie series.

Speaking to Movie Pilot, Reitman says the powers-that-be are looking at a way to bring the original “Ghostbusters” back while not discounting the recent all-girl spin-off. Problem is, both films were set in alternate universes so the writer’s room have a tough job ahead of them trying to figure out how to mesh the [three] movies.

“We’re doing a lot of work about where do we go next with ‘Ghostbusters.’ I think one thing that fans have clearly wanted –– and so did I –– that somehow we tie the worlds together […] I think it was a little awkward that it wasn’t connected, and we certainly heard a lot from everybody out there. So I would definitely want to connect to all of that.”

In addition, Reitman suggested that the next film – crossover or not – might be set somewhere other than New York, the setting of the previous films.

“What we’ve been doing a lot of is thinking about the franchise rights for Ghostbusters. Because Ghostbusters, that idea doesn’t have to just take place in New York, it can happen over the world”, he said.

“I think it would be really cool to see Korean ghosts or Chinese ghosts. All those great traditions in the world have all these tales and things those people are afraid of. To have a sort of local group of Ghostbusters that tie with the head office in New York would be fun”.