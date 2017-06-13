Trailer : Flatliners

The first trailer for “Flatliners” is here, as released by Sony Pictures. The film is a reboot based on the 1990 thriller of the same name, which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon.

The first look at the film sees the medical students experimenting with death, to ultimately find out what happens when you die. But of course, nothing is ever that simple, and they soon become victims to the horrors that lie past the living life.

Check out the trailer above, the movie will be out September 29 and stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev and James Norton.

Five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. Each time triggers a near-death experience, giving them a first-hand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.