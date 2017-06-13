Casting: Isla Fisher and Michelle Monaghan

Following the weekend’s news that Jon Hamm has joined the all-star cast of “Tag”, another familiar face has been added to the ranks. Isla Fisher is the next name aboard the comedy, which is due to start filming at the end of the month in Atlanta.

The film , which is based on a true story and the children’s game of “tag”, also stars Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, and Rashida Jones. Fisher will play Helms’ wife. Thanks to Variety.

Michelle Monaghan will reunite with her onscreen hubby Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible 6”. This will mark her 3rd appearance in the franchise, after first appearing in 2006’s “Mission Impossible III” and again in 2011’s “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”.

Monaghan confirmed the news on twitter and will join the cast of Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris and new faces Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke.