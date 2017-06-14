Iris West to cameo in Justice League

Fans of “The Flash” will know Iris West and Barry Allen’s love interest. Kiersey Clemons is set to play Ms West in “The Flash”, but has confirmed she will make an appearance in the upcoming “Justice League” before her full role in “The Flash”.

Clemons commented to Modeliste magazine:

“This November, I’m making a cameo in Justice League as Iris West and it’s the first time that you meet her before we get to see her in The Flash with Ezra Miller. It was my first time doing something so extravagant like that. We filmed in London and that’s one of my favorite places.”

She will join a mammoth cast where all the big wigs come together, including Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller in his debut as The Flash, Jason Moama as Aquaman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

“Justice League” is set for a November release, however “The Flash” has been delayed from its original March 2018 release date.