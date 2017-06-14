Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to return for season 4

The third season has only just been released, but Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is doing well enough that a fourth season has already been ordered. The series, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, follows Kimmy (Ellie Kempur) following her re-introduction into society after living in an underground cult for 15 years.

The Emmy-nominated show stars Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, and despite the incredibly annoying theme song, has been a Netflix hit.

No word on the storyline or cast for season 4, but it’s expected that the key cast will remain. In the meantime, seasons 1-3 are available in their entirety on Netflix. Ta to Deadline.