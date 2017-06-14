Greg McLean’s Jungle to open MIFF

‘Heck yeah!’ news from Melbourne, Oz with the Melbourne International Film Festival announcing their opening flick, Greg McLean’s “Jungle” starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Mclean’s “Wolf Creek” screened at the festival, months ahead of it’s general release, back in 2005 so it’s somewhat of a homecoming for the top-shelf filmmaker.

Here’s the press release :

MELBOURNE, 14 JUNE 2017 – The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is thrilled to announce that its 66th edition will open with the world premiere gala screening of Greg McLean’s new film Jungle starring Daniel Radcliffe.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have Jungle opening this year’s MIFF,” said Artistic Director Michelle Carey. “Greg McLean’s new film is bold, hugely entertaining and a thrilling ride! It’s an impressive showcase of Australian and international talent behind and in front of the camera.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Jungle selected as the opening night film at MIFF. Back in 2005 my first film Wolf Creek screened at the festival and it was incredibly exciting to have the movie presented in my home town. Now, some years later, having this amazing story about survival and the power of the human spirit launched in Melbourne is just as much of an honour. I truly can’t wait to share this film with audiences” said director of Jungle, Greg McLean.

The stunningly shot, edge-of-your seat story of survival and self-discovery is supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund. Adapted for the screen by scriptwriter Justin Monjo (INXS: Never Tear Us Apart) from the bestselling novel of real-life story of adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg. The film is produced by McLean, along with Dana Lustig, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy and Todd Fellman.

In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe) and two friends – Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale – set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare.

Director Greg McLean (Wolf Creek, MIFF 05) moves beyond his previous horror fare to take on an altogether different kind of fear in Jungle – all the more potent for being true. Radcliffe continues pushing his post-Potter career to the extreme, ably supported by Alex Russell (Premiere Fund-supported film Cut Snake, MIFF 14), Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Dracula).

