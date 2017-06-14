X-Men: Dark Phoenix signs Kinberg to direct, and release date set

The next instalment in the “X-Men” franchise will be in the form of a Dark Phoenix, and Fox have confirmed the director and release date for the film.

The long rumoured Simon Kinberg will helm the film, and the film has been set for a November 2, 2018 release. A number of big names wil reprise their roles for the film, including Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain is in talks to portray the main villain Shi’ar Empress Lilandra.

Kinberg has been involved with quite a few “X-Men” films over the years, but this will be his first time in the directors chair. Along with writing and producing a few of the films, he has also been a producer for the spinoff “Deadpool” and its upcoming sequel.