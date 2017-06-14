Crooked Man spinoff in the works

Move over Slender Man, there’s a new tall lanky horror in town. The Crooked Man, from “Conjuring” fame, is getting a spinoff movie, to be written by Mike Van Waes.

The character first appeared in “The Conjuring 2” and is based on an English nursery rhyme:

“There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile. /He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile. /He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse. /And they all lived together in a little crooked house.”

I have issues with this being called a ‘nursery rhyme’. If my parents read that to me before I went to sleep, I’d probably have nightmares for life. No one wants to own a crooked cat. The problem is, the original poem has serious political undertones to it, so the fact that it’s being taken literally and made into movies is a little scary.

Regardless of my views of the poem, it has appeared in popular culture over the years, including a film entitled “The Crooked Man” released earlier this year. The Crooked Man character (see below) looked like a cross between Freddy and Edward Scissorhands.

James Wan and Peter Safran will be producing the film, another of the “Conjuring” universe films, which include upcoming flicks “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nun”. Thanks to THR.