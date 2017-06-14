Casting: The Peanut Butter Falcon, Set it Up, Isn’t It Romantic, Snowpiercer

The big news of the day is that Shia LaBeouf’s career lives on, and he will be starring in a movie called “The Peanut Butter Falcon”. Oh wait, that’s not what’s being reported here. The news is that joining him in this oddly-titled film is Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern.

Newcomer and inspiration for the film, Zachary Gottsagen, plays lead character Zak, a high-functioning Down syndrome sufferer who tries to get into a professional wrestling school with the help of a local fisherman. The film will start filming June 17 in Savannah, GA (thanks Deadline).

Star of Netflix’s “Glow”, Betty Gilpin, is joining Rebel Wilson in “Isn’t It Romantic”, a comedy by New Line Cinema. Also starring is Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra.

The comedy sees Natalie (Wilson) wake up trapped inside a romantic comedy. As a cynic who doesn’t believe in love, this is probably the worst case scenario. Gilpin will play Natalie’s assistant and best friend, but enemy in the alternate universe. The film is set for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release date. Ta Deadline.

Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Netflix comedy feature “Set it Up”, alongside Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and Taye Diggs. The film sees two 20-somethings wasting their days in overworked and underpaid jobs (aren’t we all) under the thumb of two crazy bosses (Liu and Diggs).

The two set up a faux romance to get their bosses off their backs, and when it succeeds they soon find out the consequences they didn’t anticipate. According to Deadline, Liu’s character is an “intimidating, no-nonsense, extremely successful sports reporter.”

The TV series “Snowpiercer” has added two more cast members in Annalise Basso and Sasha Frolova. The series is based on the 2013 movie of the same name, and is set 7 years following the world becoming a frozen wasteland, with the remnants of humanity circling the globe on a perpetually moving train. Basso and Frolova join Jennifer Connolly and Daveed Diggs in the series.

Deadline reports that Basso will play LJ Anderson, a quiet girl who lives with her parents in a fourth-class cabin and working in the greenhouse car. Frolova, meanwhile, has been cast as Pixi Aariak, who is returning to the front of the train after a 3-year sentence in the prison car, and struggling to acclimate to her old life.