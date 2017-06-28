Modern Family director to make debut on the big screen

Gail Mancuso is no stranger to directing TV, having directed over 300 episodes, including “Modern Family”, “30 Rock”, “Scrubs”, “Friends” and “Roseanne”…and the list just goes on and on. The Emmy-winning veteran of the small screen is now going to make her directorial debut on the big screen, set to helm the Dreamworks Pictures feature film “Besties”.

Dreamworks Pictures picked up the rights to the film last year, with a script written by Cassie Daniels and Mark Bartosic. Ivan Reitman and Ali Bell are set to produce the film, and Tom Pollock to serve as executive producer. Universal will distribute, with the project eyeing a late 2017 start.

“Besties” follows a woman who discovers a love letter from her crush from years back, so she sets off on a roadtrip with her best friends to break up his wedding. Sounds a little bit like “The Sweetest Thing” meets “Road Trip” meets “My Best Friends Wedding”. Or you know, any rom-com really.

Mancuso has won an Emmy for “Modern Family” in 2013 and 2014, and also received 3 DGA nominations for directorial achievement in a comedy series. News via Variety.